Brewers' Braden Shewmake: Lands in Milwaukee

The Brewers acquired Shewmake from the Astros on Sunday in exchange for cash.

After Houston designated Shewmake for assignment Friday, the Brewers acted quickly to execute a trade for the utility infielder rather than allowing him to reach waivers first. Milwaukee designated Greg Jones for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Shewmake, who produced a .256/.272/.423 slash line with three home runs and nine RBI across 83 plate appearances with Houston this season. Though Shewmake projects to serve as a backup at three different infield spots, the Brewers will include him in the lineup for Sunday's series finale in Pittsburgh. He'll start at third base and bat ninth while Cooper Pratt receives a breather.