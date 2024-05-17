Shewmake was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
The 26-year-old will move back to Charlotte with Danny Mendick (back) being reinstated from the 10-day IL on Friday. Shewmake struggled during 29 games in the bigs, slashing .125/.134/.203 with one walk across 67 plate appearances.
