Shewmake will start at third base and bat seventh in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Royals.

Shewmake will crack the lineup for the front end of the twin bill, but he seems to have moved into more of a utility infield role after he initially looked on track to unseat Paul DeJong as the team's primary shortstop. DeJong will cover shortstop for the fourth time in five games in Wednesday's opening contest.