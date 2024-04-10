Shewmake will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Shewmake will remain in the middle infield for the third time in four games and might have at least temporarily moved ahead of Paul DeJong on the depth chart. Though Shewmake's .597 OPS in 18 plate appearances lags behind DeJong's .625 OPS in 24 plate appearances, Shewmake at least theoretically has upside working in his favor. The White Sox head into Wednesday's game sitting on a 2-9 record and could be inclined to pull the plug on unproductive veterans like DeJong.