Shewmake will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Shewmake will start in his fourth straight game, with two coming at second base and two at third base. He doesn't seem to be making much of a case to move into a full-time role at any position, however, as he went 0-for-9 over his previous three starts to drop his season-long slash line down to .140/.154/.240 over his 52 plate appearances.