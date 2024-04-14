Shewmake is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
The lefty-hitting Shewmake was unsurprisingly held out of the starting nine against a pair of lefties in the first two games of the series, but his absence from the lineup Sunday versus Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft comes as more of a surprise. Paul DeJong will draw another start at shortstop Sunday, despite going 0-for-5 at the dish over the previous two days.
