Shewmake went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday against the Tigers.
Shewmake started his second consecutive game, the first coming at shortstop and the latter at second base. He was productive with the opportunity, combining to go 3-for-8 with a home run and stolen base -- both of which were the first of his career. Shewmake's fit in the White Sox's infield is unclear as he's an unnatural platoon partner with Nicky Lopez at second base. That could make his primary path to playing time displacing Paul DeJong at shortstop, though it's unclear whether the team is willing to consider that move early in the season.
