Shewmake is starting at shortstop and batting sixth in Wednesday's game versus Atlanta.
It marks the second straight start at shortstop for Shewmake and he has now been in the lineup four of the five times the White Sox have faced a right-hander. It would appear he could be overtaking Paul DeJong at shortstop, at least against righties.
