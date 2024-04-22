Shewmake is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Minnesota.
Shewmake started on the left side of the infield in five of the previous six games, but he went just 1-for-15 at the plate to bring his season average down to .143. Though he's still regarded as one of the organization's better prospects, Shewmake will likely need to have a sustained run of success as a hitter before he shifts out of utility role and takes hold of a regular job at third base or shortstop.
