Triple-A Charlotte placed Shewmake on its 7-day injured list Sunday due to an unspecified injury.

After receiving limited playing time with the White Sox, Shewmake was optioned to Charlotte on May 17 and had settled into an everyday role with the Triple-A club. However, he went just 4-for-33 (.121 average) at the dish over nine games with Charlotte before suffering an apparent injury Saturday and landing on the IL a day later.