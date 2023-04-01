Shewmake went 1-for-4 with a three-run, walkoff home run in Gwinnett's Opening Day win over Jacksonville on Friday.
Getting the start at second base and hitting third for the Stripers, Shewmake took Robert Garcia deep in the bottom of the ninth inning to break open a 5-5 tie. The heroics salvaged what started out as a rough night at the plate for Shewmake, as he struck out in his other four at-bats. After nearly winning the starting shortstop job for Atlanta in spring training, the 25-year-old is a phone call away if a vacancy opens up on the big-league infield, but he'll need to prove at Triple-A he's a better option than Vaughn Grissom, who reached base three times Friday, scored three runs and stole a base but also committed an error at shortstop.
