Elder pitched well in Sunday's loss to the Mets but did not factor into the decision. He allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six in 5.1 innings.

Elder fell just two outs short of his second quality start of the year. The lone damage against him came off the bat of Pete Alonso, who had an RBI single in the third and another run scoring double in the sixth. Elder tossed 65 of 85 pitches for strikes and managed to not issue any free passes after allowing eight walks over his last 8.2 innings. The 25-year-old owns a 4.79 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB in 20.2 innings and lines up for a home start against the Padres his next time out.