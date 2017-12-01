Whitley was claimed off waivers by the Braves on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

He was arbitration eligible for the first time, and the Rays did not want to pay what it was going to cost to keep him around. The 28-year-old righty notched a 4.08 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and just 43 strikeouts in 57.1 innings (41 appearances) out of Tampa Bay's bullpen last season. He should work in mop-up duty for the Braves in 2018.