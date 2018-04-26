Whitley will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett prior to Friday's game against Philadelphia, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Whitley will likely serve out of low-leverage situations with the Braves moving forward. A corresponding move is likely to be announced Friday, alongside Whitley's official call up to the big leagues. Over four appearances in Triple-A this year, he's posted a 2.16 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 8.1 innings.