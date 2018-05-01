Braves' Chase Whitley: Optioned to Triple-A
Whitley was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
Whitley was removed from the roster to make room for Mike Soroka, who is set to make his major-league debut Tuesday. Whitley pitched just one inning in his brief stint with the Braves, allowing two runs. He'll likely shuttle back and forth between the end of the Braves' bullpen and Gwinnett throughout the year, though he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset during the time he spends in the big leagues.
