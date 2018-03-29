Braves' Chase Whitley: Lands on DL
The Braves placed Whitley (heel) on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Whitley was initially sidelined with a blister on his right heel that ultimately turned into an infection, requiring the right-hander to receive treatment from doctors earlier this month. His condition has improved significantly since then, with Whitley having since resumed facing hitters. He'll likely throw in a few simulated or rehab games in the near future and should be ready to return from the DL when first eligible April 5 or shortly thereafter.
