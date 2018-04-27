Braves' Chase Whitley: Officially recalled
Whitley was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
As expected, Whitley will be summoned to the big leagues to provide bullpen depth. He'll likely operate primarily in lower-leverage situations. To make room for him on the active roster, Matt Wisler was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
More News
-
Braves' Chase Whitley: Will join Braves on Friday•
-
Braves' Chase Whitley: Taken off disabled list Tuesday•
-
Braves' Chase Whitley: Lands on DL•
-
Braves' Chase Whitley: Likely to hit DL with staph infection•
-
Braves' Chase Whitley: Agrees to deal to avoid arbitration•
-
Braves' Chase Whitley: Claimed by Braves•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?