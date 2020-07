Pache jammed his right foot or ankle attempting to steal second base during Monday's intrasquad game, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Although it looked like he might have needed to be carted off, Pache walked to the clubhouse without any assistance. The setback comes at a tough time after Nick Markakis opted out of playing this season and the young outfielder has been competing during camp for playing time. The exact nature and severity of Pache's injury are not yet clear.