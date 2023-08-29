Pache (elbow/hip) is set to resume his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Pache was held out of minor-league action for a little over a week because of hip tightness, but that issue is now in the rearview and he could return to the Phillies' active roster as early as Friday. The 24-year-old outfielder initially landed on the injured list in mid-July following a stabilization procedure on his right elbow.