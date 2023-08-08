Pache (elbow) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Clearwater on Tuesday.
After landing on the injured list in mid-July and resuming baseball activities two weeks ago, Pache will now begin the final stage of his recovery process. The 24-year-old outfielder figures to return from assignment within a week or so, at which point he could see an uptick in playing time while Brandon Marsh continues to work his way back from a knee injury.
More News
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Light throwing, hitting•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Expected to return this season•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Elbow injury related to old surgery•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Lands on IL with elbow injury•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Headed to injured list•