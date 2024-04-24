Pache will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Pache will make his sixth start of the season and his second in as many days while the lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh checks out of the lineup with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the bump for Cincinnati. The right-handed-hitting Pache is expected to fill the short side of a platoon in the outfield for as long as he remains on the 26-man active roster.
