Pache was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday.

Pache appeared in 15 contests with the Mets during the 2026 regular season, going 1-for-8 at the plate with two runs scored. The outfielder spent the majority of the year with Triple-A Syracuse, batting .235 with five home runs, 41 RBI, 43 runs scored and 16 stolen bases over 323 at-bats in 93 contests with the team. Pache was replaced on New York's 40-man roster by infieler Kyren Paris, who the team claimed off waivers from the Angels on Thursday.