The Mets signed Pache to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Monday, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

Pache spent all of the 2025 season at Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks organization, where he slashed .251/.351/.389 with five home runs and eight stolen bases over 70 games. The 27-year-old has a lackluster career batting line of .181/.243/.275 over parts of five big-league seasons but is a gifted defensive center fielder.