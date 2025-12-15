Mets' Cristian Pache: Signs NRI pact with Mets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets signed Pache to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Monday, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.
Pache spent all of the 2025 season at Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks organization, where he slashed .251/.351/.389 with five home runs and eight stolen bases over 70 games. The 27-year-old has a lackluster career batting line of .181/.243/.275 over parts of five big-league seasons but is a gifted defensive center fielder.
