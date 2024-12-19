Pache signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday and received an invitation to spring training, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Pache spent time with the Orioles, Marlins and Phillies last season, finishing with a .552 OPS and 16 RBI across 183 total plate appearances. Barring a drastic turnaround at the plate in spring training, the 26-year-old outfielder will likely report to Triple-A Reno to begin the new season.