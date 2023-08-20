Manager Rob Thomson said Sunday that Pache (elbow) hasn't seen game action during his rehab assignment since Friday due to hip tightness, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Friday marked the ninth game of Pache's rehab assignment as he appeared close to returning from the injured list, but the hip issue has put things on pause. Depending on the severity of the injury, the 24-year-old could still rejoin the Phillies before the end of August.