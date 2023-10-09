Pache is starting in left field and batting eighth Monday in Game 2 of the NLDS versus Atlanta, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It was Brandon Marsh in left field for Game 1 against right-hander Spencer Strider. Southpaw Max Fried will toe the rubber for Game 2, so Pache gets the call in left. It's the third time in four games this postseason that the Phillies have faced a lefty and Pache has started in left field in all of them, reaching base twice and driving in one run in six plate appearances.