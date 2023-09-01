Pache (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Pache has been out since mid-July following surgery to remove a screw from his right elbow. Johan Rojas looks to have leap-frogged Pache on the Phillies' center field depth chart, but Pache could still see some starts against lefties.
