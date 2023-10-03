Pache is starting in left field and batting eighth Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series versus the Marlins.
Brandon Marsh will take a seat as the Phillies face left-hander Jesus Luzardo in Tuesday's opener at Citizens Bank Park. Pache is an excellent defender in the outfield and slashed .314/.375/.549 in 57 plate appearances versus southpaws during the regular season.
More News
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Activated from IL•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Resumes rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Rehab paused by hip issue•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Light throwing, hitting•