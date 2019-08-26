Braves' Dansby Swanson: Back from injury
Swanson (foot) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Swanson wound up missing over a month with a bruised foot. He was in the middle of a career year prior to the injury, hitting .265/.330/.468 with 17 homers in 100 games. His return will push Adeiny Hechavarria to the bench, with outfielder Adam Duvall optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to clear a roster spot.
