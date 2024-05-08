Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Swanson is absent from the lineup versus the Padres due to a right knee issue, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Counsell added that Swanson tweaked the knee on a slide during an April 25 contest against the Astros. He is considered day-to-day. The Cubs have a scheduled off day Thursday, so Swanson will look to return to action Friday in Pittsburgh. Nico Hoerner is sliding over to shortstop Wednesday, while Miles Mastrobuoni is getting a start at second base.