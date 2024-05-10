Swanson (right knee sprain) has been put on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 8, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Swanson missed Wednesday's game against the Padres with knee soreness stemming from an awkward slide that occurred on April 25 and the injury has now been deemed a right knee sprain. Nico Hoerner slotted in at shortstop Wednesday while Miles Mastrobuoni got the start at second -- a change that could be the norm while Swanson sits. The shortstop will first be eligible to return May 18