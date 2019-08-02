Braves' Dansby Swanson: Won't return when first eligible

Swanson (foot) won't return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Both Swanson and the Braves had previously expressed optimism that he would required just a minimum-length stay with a bruised right foot, but that optimism was evidently unfounded. His right heel was still bothering him when he ran Friday, so he's now not expected to return until early next week.

