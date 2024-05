Lee (1-1) picked up the win Thursday over the Cubs, striking out one in a scoreless inning of relief.

AJ Smith-Shawver got the start but lasted only 4.1 innings, handing the ball off to Lee in the fifth inning to continue what proved to be a combined shutout for Atlanta. Lee has been impressive in a low-leverage role this season, posting a 1.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB through 22.1 innings, but he has just one win and two holds in 14 appearances.