Lee struck out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning to record his first hold of the season in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

The southpaw has primarily been used as a lower-leverage long relief option this season, throwing two-plus innings in seven if his 11 appearances, but Lee was brought in with one out in the eighth inning to protect a 3-2 lead and needed only seven pitches (five strikes) to retire Joey Wendle and Harrison Bader. Lee's been effective no matter his role, posting a 1.40 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB through 19.1 innings, and with Tyler Matzek (elbow) on the shelf and A.J. Minter struggling of late -- he blew the save in the ninth Sunday -- Lee could see more high-leverage usage.