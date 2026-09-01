Lee gave up one run on two hits while recording just one out during Monday's loss to the Giants.

The southpaw took over for Bryce Elder with two on and one out in the sixth inning and allowed both inherited runners to score on a Turner Hill double, before a Bryce Eldridge single added a run to Lee's own ledger. Lee has been scored upon in three straight appearances and five of his last seven, and per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, he's concerned he may be tipping pitches. "It's just something I'm doing with my mechanics," Lee said after Monday's game. "They obviously see something. So I'm gonna just work on it, talk with our guys and get it cleaned up." Since the All-Star break, Lee has a rough 5.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB over 18 innings while picking up one win and 11 holds in 21 appearances.