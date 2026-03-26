Lee has won a spot in Atlanta's Opening Day bullpen, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 31-year-old figures to be the top left-hander in the bullpen, although he could face competition from Aaron Bummer for that assignment. Lee is coming off a career-best 2025 season in which he recorded 19 holds, more than doubling his previous best, along with a 3.29 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 76:14 K:BB over 68.1 innings for Atlanta.