Braves' Dylan Lee: Collects hold No. 20

Lee struck out one and gave up a solo home run in one inning of relief Sunday to record his 20th hold of the season in an extra-innings win over the Orioles.

Atlanta's staff had a shutout going until Lee served up a homer to Pete Alonso in the eighth inning, but they didn't lose the lead until Raisel Iglesias blew the save in the ninth. Lee has been tagged for at least one run in four of his last five appearances, but even after that skid he still sports a 2.27 ERA on the season, along with a 0.76 WHIP and 60:8 K:BB over 47.2 innings, and he remains the top left-handed option in manager Walt Weiss' bullpen.