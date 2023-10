Lee underwent a cleanup procedure on his left shoulder Friday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Lee posted a 4.18 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 23.2 innings in 2023. However, Lee missed a large portion of the season due to inflammation in his left shoulder, so he underwent surgery in order to address the issue directly. The 29-year-old southpaw is expected to be ready for spring training.