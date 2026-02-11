Lee will make $2.2 million in 2026 after winning his arbitration hearing with Atlanta on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The club had filed for $2 million, but Lee will be awarded an extra $200,000 after posting a 3.29 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 68.1 frames last season. Raisel Iglesias figures to remain the go-to option for saves in Atlanta, but Lee should receive plenty of high-leverage opportunities after posting a 10.0 K/9 in 2025 and tallying a career-high 19 holds.