Lee struck out one and gave up a solo home run to Randal Grichuk in the eighth inning of Monday's win over the Royals.

Taking the mound with Atlanta ahead 9-3, Lee saw his second pitch of the frame sail over the left-field wall. The southpaw has had a tough time keeping the ball in the yard of late, and through 11 appearances in July he's stumbled to a 7.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB while serving up three homers in nine innings. With Raisel Iglesias a prime candidate to get shipped out at the trade deadline though, Lee could still find himself in the mix for saves in August alongside Pierce Johnson.