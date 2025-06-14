Lee gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday during a 12-4 win over the Rockies.

While it seems like a low-leverage spot, Lee was warming up to handle a save chance in the ninth after Pierce Johnson had entered the game in the fifth inning and Raisel Iglesias had collected his first hold in the eighth. Atlanta tacked on five insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to deny Lee a shot at his second save of the year, however. The southpaw has been impressive in 2025, posting a 2.10 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB over 30 innings, and he appears to be part of a high-leverage committee at the moment with Iglesias and Johnson. Who gets saves from that group will likely come down to matchups, and who is available for any particular game.