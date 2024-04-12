Lee allowed three unearned runs on two hits and a walk over two innings in Thursday's loss to the Mets. He struck out two.

The left-hander entered the game with Atlanta already down 7-0, and an Austin Riley error cushioned the blow to his ERA. Lee has been used in low-leverage long relief spots to begin the season, working more than one inning in all four of his appearances with a 0.00 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB through eight innings. While the early ratios are impressive, Lee has yet to collect a win, hold or save, and his fantasy value will remain limited without a more prominent role in the bullpen.