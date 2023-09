Lee (shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The left-hander landed on the shelf with shoulder inflammation last week, and his move to the 60-day IL officially ends his season. Lee was a decent bullpen piece for Atlanta in 2023 with a 4.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 23.2 innings.