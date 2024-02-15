Lee (shoulder) will need to pitch well this spring to ensure he breaks camp on the big-league roster, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old southpaw dazzled in 2022 with a 2.13 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 59:10 K:BB through 50.2 innings, but shoulder trouble rendered him far less effective last season and he underwent surgery in October. Lee's healthy to begin the spring, but he faces plenty of competition for a spot in the bullpen after Atlanta added Aaron Bummer, Reynaldo Lopez, Ken Giles and other relief arms this offseason. As Lee still has minor-league options remaining, he could find himself on the outside looking in when camp breaks if he doesn't force the issue with his performance.