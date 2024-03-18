Lee gave up two runs on two hits over two innings of relief in Sunday's split-squad game against the Orioles. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The southpaw got taken deep by minor-leaguer John Rhodes in the sixth inning for a two-run shot, but Lee was otherwise dominant Sunday. He has a stellar 13:0 K:BB through eight innings this spring, but keeping the ball in the park has been a problem as he's served up five homers. He's expected to break camp in a lower-leverage role for Atlanta as the fourth lefty in the bullpen behind A.J. Minter (finger), Aaron Bummer and Tyler Matzek, but if he keeps getting hit hard, the organization has plenty of pitching depth and Lee does have minor-league options remaining.