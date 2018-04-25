Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers twice

Freeman went 2-for-6 with two solo home runs Tuesday against the Reds.

Freeman doubled his season home run total with solo shots in the seventh and ninth innings, one of which came off left-hander Amir Garrett. He has started the season right on track with strong contributions across all hitting categories besides stolen bases. With Ronald Acuna now joining the lineup, Freeman could be in line for even more prolific production.

