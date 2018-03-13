Lindgren (elbow) remains restricted from throwing and is without a timetable to resume doing so, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The Braves shelved Lindgren a little over a week ago after he felt discomfort in his elbow while throwing a live batting-practice session. The team is confident that Lindgren isn't dealing with a structural issue to the elbow, but since the southpaw required Tommy John surgery in 2016, the Braves are opting to take a cautious approach. Once big-league camp closes, Lindgren appears likely to stick around for extended spring training before heading out on an extended rehab assignment.