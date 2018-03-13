Braves' Jacob Lindgren: Remains shut down
Lindgren (elbow) remains restricted from throwing and is without a timetable to resume doing so, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The Braves shelved Lindgren a little over a week ago after he felt discomfort in his elbow while throwing a live batting-practice session. The team is confident that Lindgren isn't dealing with a structural issue to the elbow, but since the southpaw required Tommy John surgery in 2016, the Braves are opting to take a cautious approach. Once big-league camp closes, Lindgren appears likely to stick around for extended spring training before heading out on an extended rehab assignment.
More News
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...