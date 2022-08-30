Atlanta claimed Chavez off waivers from the Angels on Tuesday.
Chavez will begin his fourth stint with Atlanta and his second of the season, after he was previously dealt to the Angels in the Aug. 2 deal for reliever Raisel Iglesias. As a 39-year-old right-hander on an expiring deal, Chavez didn't have much long-term appeal for the non-contending Angels, who exposed him to outright waivers over the weekend. The veteran reliever was a key contributor on Atlanta's World Series-winning club in 2021 and has been solid enough in 2022 across three stops, turning in a 3.62 ERA and 1.37 WHIP while striking out 60 batters in 54.2 innings. Chavez is likely to handle a middle-relief role as he returns to Atlanta.