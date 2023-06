Chavez was removed from Wednesday's appearance versus the Tigers after being hit on the left leg by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Chavez went down in a heap after being hit by a ball off the bat of Miguel Cabrera and wasn't even able to get up to make a play on it. He had to be carried off the field and is surely headed for X-rays. Chavez threw just four pitches and faced the one batter in the appearance before leaving.