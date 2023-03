Jimenez might get some save opportunities with Atlanta while Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) is out.

A.J. Minter might be ahead of Jimenez in the pecking order, especially since Jimenez has been eased into things this spring following offseason back surgery. The former Tiger is considered healthy now, though, and was terrific in 2022 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 77:13 K:BB over 56.2 frames. It's possible Atlanta doesn't settle on one closer while Iglesias is on the shelf.